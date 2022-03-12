18-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder in Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police say they’ve arrested an 18-year-old on an attempted murder charge.

Police say at about 11PM Friday, they responded to a call that shots had been fired in the 100 block of Jones Street, just off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They found a man with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment. Police say the man is in critical condition.

Police say they found the suspect, 18-year-old Antonio Dwayne Willis, Jr. at another home and took him into custody. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police say the motive for the shooting appears to be related to narcotics. They say they have recovered the gun.