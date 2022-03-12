Cold Night Ahead, But Temps Will Be Warming

by Riley Blackwell

CHILLY SATURDAY: A strong cold front moved through the area late last night, and really had a strong impact on our temperatures. Temperatures have struggled to get out of the mid 40s today, but a strong breeze has wind chills in the 30s! We have had a positive today with a lot of sunshine!

VERY COLD NIGHT: A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of central and south Alabama until 10 AM Sunday. Temperatures will be dipping into the low 20s, with a couple of areas potentially seeing temperatures in the upper teens. Fortunately, the winds will calm down this evening.

WARMING UP SUNDAY: Another sunny Sunday is in store for us, with hardly a single cloud expected, and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A lot of sunshine is also expected once again.

LOOK AHEAD: The start to the week is looking very nice, with a lot of sunshine and warmer temperatures expected Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will remain the mid 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday, as we also start to see an increase in our chance of rain. St. Patricks Day is looking very nice for Thursday as well!