Another Cold Night Ahead But Active Weather Returns This Week

by Riley Blackwell

NICE AND SUNNY SUNDAY: High pressure is situated just to our east, and has really made for a very beautiful Sunday! Temperatures are residing in the mid 50s, and there’s hardly a cloud in the sky. We are still below average for our temperatures, as we are still feeling the impacts from Friday night’s cold front.

ANOTHER CHILLY NIGHT: A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for several of our counties until Monday morning at 10 AM. Temperatures will be dropping below freezing for an extended amount of time, so be sure to protect those plants, pets, and pipes outdoors, and drip your sink faucets.

WARM AND CLEAR MONDAY: Monday will kick off the week nicely with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with a lot of sunshine. Clouds will move in Monday evening, but the big rain maker will not arrive until Tuesday.

ACTIVE WEEK AHEAD: While Monday will kick the week off nicely, a low pressure system will form to our west early Tuesday morning. That low will track south and eastward into the Gulf of Mexico, and will bring us rain for the majority of the day Tuesday and early Wednesday. St. Patrick’s Day is looking nice, however, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. A strong front will move into the area Friday, and brings the chance for stronger storms in the area. Temperatures throughout the week will hover in the 70s.