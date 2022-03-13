March Madness: Four Teams from Alabama Make the NCAA Tournament

by Alabama News Network Staff

We finally have a March featuring NCAA Tournament games with no crowd restrictions at sites across the country. The notable upsets and buzzer-beating shots that highlighted conference tournaments this week offered just an appetizer of what to expect.

There was no NCAA tournament in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began. Last year, it was held in a controlled environment in Indiana. This year, it’s back to pre-pandemic traditions.

Four teams from the state of Alabama made it into the tournament: (2) Auburn will play (15) Jacksonville State, while (6) Alabama will play the winner of the (11) Rutgers/Notre Dame play-in game and (12) UAB faces (5) Houston.

CBS SPORTS: Printable Bracket

There are always surprises. In the SEC, Texas A&M was left out. The Aggies had been on a seven-game winning streak before losing to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament title game.

CBS SPIORTS: Notable Snubs and Surprises

The tournament begins with Indiana facing Wyoming and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi facing Texas Southern in the First Four.

