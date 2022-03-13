Montgomery Police Make Capital Murder Arrest after Man’s Shooting Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with capital murder following a fatal shooting Saturday night.

Police say 21-year-old Alabello Barrera of Montgomery is charged with killing 39-year-old Carlos Jones, also of Montgomery.

Police say Jones was shot at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Upper Wetumpka Road. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Barrera is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police have released no other information. If you have a tip to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.