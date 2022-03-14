Lanier High School Collecting Toiletry Donations for Ukraine, This week

by Kay McCabe

This week, Sidney Lanier High School will be participating in their Social Justice Week, where in that they will be collecting toiletries to send to Ukraine.

“Its happening to them today it could happen to us tomorrow,” said parent liasion, Cubie Rae Hayes, “and I would want somebody to do the same thing for us that we’re doing today.”

While setting up boxes for the drive today, a local couple donated over 100 bags of items to the cause.

“I really felt incline to help out because as a woman, you really just want to help fellow women refugees especially those who might not have enough,” said Alex Micher, donator.

Hayes says they will be collecting donations now until March 23. Items they are in dire need of are baby diapers and sanitary wipes.