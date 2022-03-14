NEW March 20: “Step Into…the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough”

by Janae Smith

In anticipation of the 94th Oscars® airing on your ABC32 , March 27 at 7 p.m, Emmy® Award-winning choreographers and professional dancers Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are recreating the most legendary cinematic performances in a new one-hour special, “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.” The special, featuring a star-studded cast of singers, dancers, actors and film legends who will be announced at a later date, premieres SUNDAY, MARCH 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Reimagined through a modern lens, the performances will draw inspiration from iconic films such as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “La La Land.”

“There is no one better than Derek and Julianne to revisit iconic movie moments through music and dance,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Their talent is insurmountable and will entertain audiences at home through their captivating visual performances. And the celebrity guests and surprises they have in store are sure to make it an unforgettable night.”

“Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough” is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television’s alternative production unit. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Katy Mullan, Nick Florez, RJ Durell, Peter Hebri and Ashley Edens serve as executive producers.

‘Step Into…the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough,’ a Dynamic Tribute to the Most Iconic Moments of Dance on Film, Airs Sunday, March 20, on your local ABC32!

Derek Hough

Emmy Award-winning and New York Times bestselling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah, at age 11. Just one year later, he moved to London to live and train with the top dance coaches in the world and attend the prestigious Italia Conti performing arts school where he studied theater, music and dance.

As a three-time Emmy Award winner and 11-time nominee, Hough is the most-nominated male choreographer in Television Academy history. He has also appeared in film, television and stage projects as an actor. He made his feature film debut for director Duane Adler and producer Robert Cort in the feature film “Make Your Move” and had a recurring role on the ABC series “Nashville.” His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall’s “Spring Spectacular,” costarring alongside the Tony Award®-winning Laura Benanti, and the critically acclaimed production of “Footloose,” which he starred as the male lead in London’s West End. In December 2016, Hough starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short and Harvey Fierstein in NBC’s “Hairspray Live!”

In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series “Dancing with the Stars” as part of the judging panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Toniolo. A multitalented entertainer and the only six-time champion in the franchise, Hough had previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer. His Mirrorball wins came with celebrity partners that included Brooke Burke, Jennie Garth, Ricki Lake, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, Amy Purdy and Bindi Irwin.

In May 2017, Hough joined Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series “World of Dance.” The show, which he was part of for four seasons, launched as the highest-rated summer show in over 10 years and was the unparalleled dance competition that featured solo artists competing against duos and crews in all genres of dance, including hip-hop, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom and more competing for a million-dollar prize.

Hough can also add bestselling author to his list of credits. His memoir, “Taking the Lead; Lessons from a Life in Motion,” hit stands in August 2014 and rapidly was named to the prestigious New York Times Best Seller list during two nonconsecutive time periods.

In 2014, Hough and his sister Julianne teamed for a live stage dance concert “MOVE Live on Tour,” performing in 50 cities around the country; in 2015 they toured again selling out scores of venues on their 47-city outing. In 2017, they again performed a sold-out tour of 48 cities around the United States with their show “Move – Beyond – Live on Tour.” In 2019, Hough completed his first solo national tour, “Derek Hough Live: The Tour,” which visited nearly 60 cities around the country.

Fans around the world have flocked to Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, to catch Hough in “Derek Hough: No Limit.” This critically acclaimed residency at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas debuted in September 2021 and continues starting May 2022.

Julianne Hough

A true triple threat, Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough is known to audiences around the world for her success in the worlds of film, television and music. She became a household name as a two-time professional champion on ABC’s top-rated “Dancing with the Stars” before making a seamless transition to award-winning recording artist and accomplished actress. Her film credits include “Safe Haven” opposite Josh Duhamel, Diablo Cody’s “Paradise” with Russell Brand and Octavia Spencer, “Rock of Ages” with Tom Cruise and the 2011 remake of the classic movie musical “Footloose.” In 2016, she fulfilled a lifelong dream playing the role of Sandy in FOX Television’s critical and ratings hit “Grease Live!,” which was nominated for 10 Emmy Awards, winning four, including Outstanding Special Class Program; and the cast’s show-stopping performance of “You’re the One That I Want” won the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Musical Moment.

In 2014, Julianne and her brother, Derek, produced, co-directed and starred in MOVE Live on Tour, which sold out across North America, as did an all-new production in 2015. They hit the road again in 2017 with MOVE Beyond Live on Tour. She earned Emmy nominations in 2008 and 2009 for Best Choreography, winning the award in 2015 for choreographing, along with Derek and Tessandra Chavez, her and Derek’s memorable performance of Sia’s “Elastic Heart.” She returned to the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom as a judge for three seasons in 2014-2015 and fall 2016, and the hit series’ 24th season in spring 2017. She was also a judge on season 14 of the hit NBC show “America’s Got Talent” in 2019.

Julianne and Derek hosted a family Thanksgiving special for Disney that aired on ABC, which Julianne also executive produced, as well as “The Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration,” which was nominated for an Emmy. In May 2017, she executive produced and co-hosted The Miss USA Competition for the second time. In December, Julianne and her brother, Derek, produced and headlined their own NBC Christmas special called “Holiday with the Houghs.” She recently starred as Jolene in Netflix’s original anthology series, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” and has appeared in Disney’s popular “Family Singalong” specials.

Hough’s self-titled debut album, released by Universal Music Group Nashville in 2008, hit the Billboard Country charts at No. 1 and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3, marking the highest debut for a country artist since 2006. Her first two singles from the album, “That Song in My Head” and “My Hallelujah Song,” soared up the country charts and she earned her first two 2009 Academy of Country Music Awards for Top New Female Vocalist and Top New Artist. Most recently, Julianne returned to music with her latest single “Transform,” which she debuted on the season finale of “America’s Got Talent.”

In addition to her performing career, Hough is active in a wide range of philanthropic endeavors, charities and humanitarian efforts, including numerous causes and organizations that serve women and girls. She recently launched KINRGY, a movement experience inspired by the elements, which she led in sold-out engagements across with country as part of Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour. Through dance, breath work and strength training, KINRGY focuses your mind, sculpts your body and ignites your life.

Hough is also the founder of Canary House Productions. Canary House aims to dynamically impact lives through stories of transformation, self-discovery and identity with the mission to provide inspiring and diverse content about how to become our most authentic self through unpredictable journeys.

In March 2021, Hough launched Fresh Vine Wines alongside friend Nina Dobrev. Fresh Vine Wines is an exclusive collection of premium low-carb, low-calorie, gluten-free, Keto and vegan-friendly wines available nationwide.