One Dead, Three Hurt in Autaugaville Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Autauga County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others hurt.

Investigators say the shooting happened at around 9PM Saturday in the 200 block of North Pickett Street. One of the people shot, 22-year-old Cameron Jakyle Motley, was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office was notified Sunday that he died of his injuries.

The other three people who were shot had non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. They were treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators say they are now combing through evidence and witness statements to piece together what happened.

If you have any information that would aid investigators, call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or Secret Witness Line at 334-361-2599.