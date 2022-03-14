SLE Rodeo Offers Several Days of Events

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Southeastern Livestock Exhibition Rodeo is March 18-20 at Garrett Coliseum. There are many days worth of events beyond the rodeo performances.

The rodeo performances are:

Friday – 7PM

Saturday – 1PM matinee & 7PM

Sunday – 2PM

COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

The first event to kick off rodeo week will be the Alabama Jr. Beef Expo at Teague Arena. Preparations got underway early Monday morning with setup, as workers put up signs and arena flooring. This is where students will show their livestock.

Exhibitors will start rolling in Tuesday morning with cattle. There will be 175 cattle exhibitor is coming in with about 350 head of cattle who will be here Tuesday through Saturday.

Friday will feature the first annual Junior Swine Expo. There will be 55 exhibitors showing about 111 hogs. Saturday, there will be a junior breeding cattle show.

“It can really be eye-opening to our society to be able to see how impactful agriculture can be and how it is raising really responsible individuals who know how to take care of animals and have something to be responsible for,” Graysen Biensch, the commodity director and beef and swine show superintendent told Alabama News Network.

Friday, there will be a kickoff parade downtown from 12-1PM going down Dexter Avenue and up Madison Avenue as part of the festivities leading up to that evening’s rodeo.