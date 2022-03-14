Sunny and Warmer Monday; Rain Returns Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be a sunny and warmer day across Alabama. The sky will be mostly sunny, and after the morning chill, highs today climb into the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will feature increasing clouds, and it will not be as cold, expect lows in the upper 40s.

REST OF WEEK: A shortwave will be moving through the area on Tuesday that will bring showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Strong storms will be possible across the Gulf Coast, but severe weather is not anticipated at this time. Highs will be in the 60s. The shortwave will continue to linger Wednesday, so clouds and scattered showers will remain in the forecast as highs return to near 70°

The sky will be mostly sunny on Thursday, and it will be a really nice late winter’s day as highs will reach the mid 70s across the area.

FRIDAY FRONT: A cold front will move through the area on Friday that will bring showers and thunderstorms back into Central Alabama during the daylight hours, with much of the activity pushing off into Georgia by the early evening. Severe weather doesn’t look likely at this point as well, but we’ll keep an eye on it as we are in our main severe weather season. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: It looks like the weekend will feature beautiful weather with more sun then clouds and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Have a marvelous Monday!!!

