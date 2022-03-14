Sunshine, Warmer Monday, Cloudy With Rain Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Early Monday morning was frost-filled with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. However, temperatures soared into the 60s by midday. Temperatures approach 70° for some Monday afternoon, with mid to upper 60s otherwise. Meanwhile, the sky remains mostly sunny. However, clouds increase Monday night. Temperatures won’t fall nearly as far, with lows near 50°.

Rain arrives in west Alabama around sunrise Tuesday. Elsewhere, the day begins mostly cloudy to overcast. Rain becomes widespread area-wide during the day. In fact, it looks like a pollen wash, with area rain totals of one-half to one inch. Locally higher amounts up to 2″ appear possible. However, temperatures still warm into the 60s. Rain remains fairly widespread through Tuesday evening, but gradually tapers off Tuesday night.

Some showers linger through Wednesday, with a mostly cloudy sky otherwise. However, the rain coverage looks much lower than Tuesday. Some sunshine could return during the afternoon. Enough sunshine could warm afternoon temperatures into the low 70s. St. Patrick’s day looks rain-free, with sunshine and some clouds. It also features spring-like warmth, with highs in the mid 70s.

Another round of rain with some storms arrives in Alabama Friday. This round of rain comes in advance of our next cold front, which should push through our area Friday night. At this time, this weekend looks rain-free. Afternoon temperatures peak in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday. Some clouds may linger Saturday, but Sunday looks quite sunny.