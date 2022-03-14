Town of Pike Road Honors Local 7 Year Old Hero

by Ja Nai Wright

Mayor Gordon Stone presented the proclamation at the city council meeting, acknowledging Egypt for her bravery and quick response of dialing 911 to save her mother who had collapsed in front of her. In addition to the proclamation, a representative from the Alabama 911 board also presented Egypt with a gift, a mini red telephone, which symbolized the first ever 9-1-1 call that was ever made in the U.S. which was in Haleyville, Alabama.

The mini telephone that was given to Egypt was made out of LEGO’s and was the color of the first phone that successfully made a 911 call 54 years ago.