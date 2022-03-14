Umbrella Alert!

by Shane Butler



We’re heading into a rainy weather pattern for a few days. An area of low pressure will move across the region Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain and even a few storms will be likely over the two day period. A more steady rain is set for Tuesday with scattered showers more likely for Wednesday. Rainfall potential over the two day period will range between 1 to 2 inches Temps during this same time will manage mid to upper 60s for highs and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A break in the rain activity is set for Thursday. This will be the better day of the workweek weatherwise. A partly sunny sky will help warm temps into the mid to upper 70s Thursday afternoon. There’s more rain on the way for late week. Another round of rain and storms works through the area Friday. It’s out of here just in time for the upcoming weekend. High pressure moves back over us and we’re expecting mostly sunny skies both days. Temps will respond and warm into the 70s for highs. Looks like the nice weather conditions will linger into Monday but there’s another rain maker on the way for Tuesday of next week.