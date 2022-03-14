Women In Training Hosts Inaugural Mother Daughter Brunch

by Ja Nai Wright

The organization known as Women In Training held their inaugural mother daughter fundraising brunch earlier today in the capital city club ballroom downtown. The brunch was an all white affair and it was an opportunity for members and sponsors to come together and celebrate all of the accomplishments of the organization thus far. The founders of women in training 14 year old twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett, created this organization back in 2019 to help young girls in need of sanitary items.

The event will honored the global village of women who have been a positive and loving influence in the lives of girls and young women. They also highlighted the high school girls in the WIT Leadership Development Circle, especially the four graduating seniors. Other speakers included Alabama State Representative Rolanda Hollis and Charlotte Le Flufy of Procter & Gamble’s Always brand.