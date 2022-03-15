7-Year-Old Girl Dies in Mobile Home Fire in Lee County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A 7-year-old girl has died after a mobile home caught fire in Lee County.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Lee County Assistant Coroner Gene Manning says Victoria Frazier died in the fire Sunday morning in the town of Waverly, which is on the Lee/Chambers County line.

Manning says investigators know there were a few space heaters in the home, but they aren’t sure what caused the fire.

He said he believed that other family members in the home were able to escape through the windows.

He said there was so much fire that they were unable to get back to the girl. The fire consumed most of the double-wide mobile home.

