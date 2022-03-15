Candace Owens Announced as Faulkner University’s 2022 Benefit Dinner Speaker

by Alabama News Network Staff

Faulkner University has announced that conservative author, host and activist Candace Owens will be the speaker at the university’s annual benefit dinner.

The announcement was made by President-Elect Mitch Henry at the Montgomery campus this morning.

In making the announcement, Faulkner University says Owens is a leader among the growing youth conservative movement, with more than 250 media appearances. Owens has spoken at at more than 50 universities.

In the past, Faulkner has brought in annual benefit dinner speakers such as Prime Minister Tony Blair, President George W. Bush, Ambassador Nikki Haley, Dr. Ben Carson, Tom Brokaw and most recently, Vice President Mike Pence.

The dinner will be October 6 at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center. It’s the university’s largest fundraising event of the year to support students. All proceeds go toward student scholarships.

“This year we are especially excited to shine a spotlight on a group in our community whose heroism and acts of service are often times hidden in the shadows and they need our appreciation. This year we will be honoring our law enforcement community,” Henry said.

“These are individuals who we are indebted to every single day, who put their lives on the line so that we might live in a safe community with our families and our neighbors. There are many wonderful people in law enforcement who live their lives sacrificially so that we might live in a better place,” he added.

In support of law enforcement officers, Faulkner University has launched a “Believe in Blue” initiative showing its commitment to the law enforcement community across the nation. It provides a tuition discount for law enforcement first responders, office staff, and retirees seeking on-line undergraduate criminal justice degrees and masters degrees in Faulkner’s top 10 ranked MJA program.

Tickets are on sale now. Call (334) 386-7257 or visit https://www.faulkner.edu/owens.

Faulkner University is a private, Christian liberal arts university. In addition to its main campus in Montgomery, Faulkner operates extension campuses in Birmingham, Huntsville and Mobile along with online degree programs.