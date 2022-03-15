Groups Offer Help with Sewer Problems in Lowndes Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Sewage problems in Lowndes County have been well-documented in recent years. Now, there’s an effort underway to address the problem — one house at a time.

Denese Rudolph has a septic tank at her home — that she says routinely overflows into her back yard — and runs all the way out to the road.

“It’s just a bad thing to deal with, terrible thing to deal with,” she said.

Rudolph says the tank has to be pumped out frequently. And says it’s a problem she’s had to deal with now — for more than 14 years.

“And that’s completely unacceptable that the wealthiest nation on earth, with everything we have and enjoy here, has folks living in conditions that are seen in the worst parts of the developing world,” said Jed Scheuermann with International Water Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation.

“When I see raw sewage, I see health and safety risks. I see quality of life issues.”

And that’s why crews with IWSH Foundation and Lixil Corporation — are in Lowndes County now — doing plumbing repair work — and installing a new septic tanks at five homes with sewage problems.

“Once the tank get full don’t no solid come out,” said Rudolph.

“All the solid stay in the tank but all the water just run out in the back yard. But it also have that smell to it.”

“The smell of sewer gas to me is something I immediately notice,” said Scheuermann.

“Sewer gas has got pathogens in it. It’s a health risk. It’s a health hazard.”

“No one should have to live like this,” said Troy Benavidez with Lixil Corporation.

“So that’s what we’re trying to solve. They’re frustrated. They come and tried to other things that just don’t work. So, being able to give them something that works, and address that sanitation issue, it’s going to be life changing. It’s going to make a big difference for people.”

The goal of the project — is to install new sanitation systems — in 175 Lowndes County homes.

The work is done at no cost to homeowners.

For people who need help, can call Sherry Bradley with the Blackbelt Unincorporated Wastewater Program (BBUWP) at (334) 324 6430

To volunteer as a licensed plumber go to iwsh.org/contact.