Kiwanis Club of Montgomery Held 2022 Annual Grant Awards

by Carrington Cole

The Montgomery Kiwanis Club presented grants for more than two dozen charities.

The money came from proceeds from last year’s Alabama National Fair. The Kiwanis Club has donated close to $9.5 million since 1955.

This year, 25 groups are sharing in grants totaling $317,000. President of the Alabama National Fair Seth Gowan states that the fair is a way for everyone to help give back to the community.

“We refer to the fair as the 10 best days of fall,” stated Gowan. “That opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy themselves at the fair and it’s helping us give back to these organizations that serve the community.”

The Kiwanis Club primarily raises money for local youth based organizations. The Montgomery club is the fourth largest Kiwanis Club in the world.