Macon County Commissioner Mike Berry Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Macon County Commissioner Robert “Mike” Berry has died. He was 64 years old.

According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, Monday night’s commission meeting ended abruptly as Berry was taken to the hospital. He later died.

Lee says he and Berry were elected as the youngest county commissioners in Macon County back in the 1980s. Berry was elected in 1988, Lee said.

Berry represented District 4 on the commission.

Berry was raised in Notasulga, where he lived. He studied law enforcement at Faulkner State Junior College – Bay Minette and spent many years as a law enforcement officer.