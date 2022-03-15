MPS Announces Top 5 Finalists Vying to Become the Next Superintendent

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools has announced the top 5 finalists that are vying to become the next superintendent.

Of the five candidates, only one is from the state of Alabama.

Dr. James Wright with the Alabama Association of School Boards made the announcement at a special called meeting Tuesday evening.

Below are the finalists for the position:

Dr. Melvin Brown – current superintendent at Reynoldsburg City Schools (OH)

Dr. Anthony Lewis – current superintendent at Lawrence Public Schools (KS)

Dr. Marla Sheppard – current Deputy Chief of Academics at KIPP Texas Public Schools (TX)

Dr. Donald Warren – current deputy superintendent at Griffin Spalding County Schools (GA)

Dr. Avis Williams – current superintendent at Selma City Schools (AL)

MPS says the next step is to hold the interviews for each finalist. Those interviews will be on March 28, March 29, March 31, April 4 and April 5. The interviews are at 6PM each day at Carver High School. They are open to the public.

The new superintendent will replace Dr. Ann Roy Moore, who is retiring at the end of the school year after holding the position since 2018.