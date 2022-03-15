Pay It Forward: Jasmine Kennedy of Camden

by Ellis Eskew

Jasmine Kennedy graduated from Alabama State University in 2016 and came back to her home in Wilcox County to give back. As Executive Director of the Wilcox Area Chamber of Commerce, she started a food drive called “Giving Thanks in Wilcox County.”

“It has been so amazing to see it grow with the support of local businesses and even now with partnerships with UAB. We not only did canned foods, but meats and feed the nursing home,” said Kennedy.

At Christmas, she and her group were able to give away toys and bikes.

She is also a youth leader for Leaders of Tomorrow Youth Group where she helps to create self sufficient leaders by focusing on service, education, communication skills, and more.

14-year-old Jazmyne Posey is one of those leaders of tomorrow and nominated Kennedy for the award.

“She’s very nice all the time and very generous as well. She also gives us a lot of discipline. She helps us with our schoolwork and make sure our grades are up and also gives us opportunities to join small clubs in our community,” said Posey.