Pike Road School Board Announces New Superintendent

by Ja Nai Wright

Dr. Keith Lankford has been named the third superintendent of Pike Road Schools. At a called board meeting on March 15, the Pike Road Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Dr. Lankford. The Board chose Dr. Lankford after an extensive search for candidates that began in January of this year when Dr. Chuck Ledbetter announced his intent to leave the school system. Over several weeks, the Board collected resumes from qualified candidates and solicited input from stakeholders.

Board President, Cacyce Davis, expressed gratitude for the feedback provided by the community. She said the Board carefully considered the survey results as they engaged in the process of selecting the superintendent. Most stakeholders wanted someone with experience as a teacher, principal, and superintendent. Areas of expertise include Curriculum Development and Evaluation, Organizational Leadership, and Leading Innovation in Education.