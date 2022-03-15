Storms Capable Of Producing Hail Possible Wednesday

by Shane Butler



We continue in this active weather Wednesday. An area of low pressure will be moving over the state. This weather feature will help generate more showers and possibly storms. Some storms will be capable of producing quarter size hail. We expect a partly sunny sky and temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s where rain activity isn’t occurring. We’re in between rain makers on Thursday. Your St. Patty’s Day will be nice and mild. Looks like a partly sunny sky with temps warming nicely into the mid to upper 70s. Another frontal system makes a run at us Friday. Rain and storms are likely with this system. A few storms could be strong and maybe severe. We’re on the backside of the system going into the weekend. High pressure builds over the deep south and that will provide us a pretty nice weekend. Temps will start out a bit chilly in the low to mid 40s but climb into the 70s for afternoon highs. Nice and mild weather conditions remain for early next week. We should slip into the lower 80s by Tuesday afternoon. Our next rain maker moves into the region midweek.