Widespread Rain Tuesday, Some Storms Wednesday

by Ben Lang

A widespread soaking rain covered central and south Alabama by midday Tuesday. Rain remains widespread during the afternoon and early evening. Rain totals through midnight could range from 1 to 2 inches for many. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon. Some storms may enter the fold Tuesday afternoon, especially in southwest Alabama. A few of these could become strong to severe, capable of damaging wind gusts or hail up to quarter size.

However, the severe risk remains very low. If they form, storms may lose intensity rather quickly Tuesday evening. Temperatures only fall into the mid 50s overnight while the sky remains mostly cloudy and the rain coverage becomes scattered. Wednesday also features a low risk for severe storms, this time for east-central Alabama. The strongest storms Wednesday could produce hail up to quarter size.

Wednesday night looks drier and cooler as lows fall to near 50°. The cloudy clear, leading to sunshine with some clouds Thursday. Afternoon temperatures soar into the mid to upper 70s. The break from rain won’t last long. Another round of rain and storms arrives Friday in advance of a cold front. There could be some severe weather potential Friday. The front pushes to our southeast Friday night, leading to fairly nice weather this weekend.

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds, with highs near 70°. Saturday night lows fall into the 40s, but temperatures rebound into the low 70s Sunday with a mostly sunny sky.

Next week begins dry and warm with temperatures in the upper 70s next Monday afternoon. Another storms system may arrive around the middle of next week, increasing our chance for rain again.