Widespread, Soaking Rains for our Tuesday

by Ryan Stinnett

An upper trough moves slowly across the Deep South the next couple days, bringing rain and a few storms today, tonight, and tomorrow. There could be a few strong storms near the Gulf Coast, and the SPC has defined a low end “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for Mobile and Baldwin counties, where strong wind gusts are possible.

For tomorrow, a “marginal risk” has been issued across South/Central Alabama, and this is due to the cold air aloft, could allow for some storms to produce large hail tomorrow.

Rainfall totals of around one inch are expected the next two days. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s, and closer to 70° tomorrow.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Thursday looks to be the best day of weather this week with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Much better than the forecast last year, when we had a High Risk for severe weather and over 20 tornadoes across Central Alabama that day.

FRIDAY FRONT: A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms back to to Alabama Friday. A strong thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but for now the severe weather threat looks low with the main dynamic support far to the north, but we will continue to monitor trends the rest of this week in case things change.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Behind the front, a very nice weekend is ahead with sunny mild days and fair cool nights. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s for most communities.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry and pleasant, but showers and storms return Tuesday and Tuesday night; too early to know if severe thunderstorms will be an issue with this system. Highs will remain mostly in the 70s.

Stay dry today, but enjoy the pollen being washed away for now!!!

Ryan