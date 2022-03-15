With Freddie Freeman a Free Agent, Atlanta Braves Get Matt Olson

Matt Olson

FILE – Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson gets congratulations from teammates after his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)

Freddie Freeman’s tenure with the Atlanta Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics.

The A’s are getting a prize package of four players from Atlanta, including young outfielder Cristian Pache, in the deal.

Freeman was the 2020 NL MVP and a five-time All-Star over 12 seasons with Atlanta, including as a veteran leader on last year’s championship team. The 32-year-old has been revered by fans and teammates in Georgia.

On Sunday, Braves pitcher Charlie Morton said that if Freeman returned, he expected the left-handed slugger would one day have his number retired.

