A Chance To Briefly Dry Out

by Shane Butler



The disturbance responsible for our rain and storms is moving east and out of our area tonight. This will allow our weather to calm down for at least a day. Sunshine and warmer temps are back for your Thursday. We expect temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70s Thursday afternoon. Your St. Patty’s Day will be the nicest day of the week weatherwise. Another frontal system will head into the deep south Friday. We’re looking at a round of rain and storms throughout the day. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The main threats: hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. This system will quickly move out and that will set the stage for improving weather conditions over the weekend. It looks like sunshine and warmer temps both days. Mornings do start out a bit chilly in the 40s but temps do recover nicely into the 70s for highs. The warm and dry conditions stick around into early next week but another rain maker heads into the area midweek.