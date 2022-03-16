APEA Promotes Poultry Industry with Omelet Breakfast at State Capitol

by Carrington Cole

The Alabama Poultry and Egg Association held an annual breakfast on the State Capitol lawn Wednesday morning.

An omelet breakfast was held at the Capitol to promote Alabama’s $15.1 billion poultry and egg industry. The omelets were cooked by poultry industry employees and poultry science college students.

Alabama is the second largest poultry producing state in the country. The CEO of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, Johnny Adams, states that the poultry and agricultural industry helps employ a large majority of people in the state each year.

“We do this every year and it’s to celebrate the poultry and egg industry in the state of Alabama,”stated Adams. “It’s a large and very important industry and 66% of all agriculture in Alabama is poultry. We employ about 90,000 people. We process over 21 million chickens a week, that’s over a billion a year.”

Nearly 800 omelets were served to state employees and public officials.