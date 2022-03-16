Hail-Producing Storms Wednesday, A Severe Risk Friday

by Ben Lang

A few storms became severe late Wednesday morning and early afternoon. They produced hail up to quarter size mainly east of I-65. Additional scattered storms capable of hail up to quarter size may form Wednesday afternoon, mainly in east-central Alabama. Elsewhere, some sunshine could illuminate the sky, with highs in the low 70s. Rain and storms taper off this evening, and our area becomes rain-free with a clearing sky overnight. Lows fall into the upper 40s.

Some fog may form after midnight Wednesday night through sunrise Thursday. The rest of the day features no problems weather-wise. St. Patrick’s day looks rain-free with a mix of sun and clouds. Plus, the afternoon looks warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. However, the break from rain and storms won’t last long. Another round of potentially severe storms arrives Friday. They pose a risk for damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes.

Friday’s storms could arrive in west Alabama by sunrise. An initial “wave” of storms could exit east Alabama by the early afternoon. However, additional storms could form in advance of a cold front during the mid to late afternoon. The front pushes through our area Friday night, bringing rain and storms to a close. The weekend looks nice, with sunshine and clouds mixed Saturday, and afternoon high temperatures near 70°. Sunday looks mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Next week begins dry and warm Monday, with sunshine and some clouds. Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 70s. Temperatures could warm to around 80° next Tuesday afternoon. However, another storm system approaches Alabama next Tuesday into Wednesday. Some rain or storms appear possible by late next Tuesday, but Wednesday features a higher chance for rain and storms. That storm system also bears watching for severe weather potential.