Montgomery County Mugshots (03/01/22-03/15/22)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
ALLINDER, NATHAN – Possession of Marijuana Second Degree
BARRERA, ALABELLO – Capital Murder of Person in a Vehicle from Outside the Vehicle
BRUCE JR, CRAWFORD – Capital Murder of Person in a Vehicle from Outside the Vehicle
BRYAN, KEISHA – Possess-Reciept Cont
COOPER, ASHLEY – Chemical Endanger Minor
DANIELS, WILLIE – Domestic Violence 2nd
DAVIS, BRANDON – Rape 1st
FLOWERS, DESHAUN – Theft of Property 3rd
GIPSON, ISAIAH – Domestic Violation-Strangulation-Suffocation
GLAZE, DAVID – Robbery 1st
GONZALES, CRISTINA – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
GRANTHAM, WILLIAM – Violation of Comunity Act
GREEN, RUFUS – Criminal Trespass III
HALL, VANESSA – Drive w. Suspended
HARRELSON, GLORIA – On Loan from DOC
HOLCOMBE JR, ANTHONY – Manslaughter-Reckless
HUSSELBEE, CRAIG – Assault 2nd(Health Care Worker)
JACKSON, GERALDO – Kidnapping 1st
KEITH, DEMETRUIS – Attempted Murder
KNIGHT, CORNELIUS – Robbery 3rd
LEE, NATASHA – Parole Violation
MANN, MARK – Destruction of Property by Inmate
MCCLENDON, KEEGAN – Hold for Other
MELTON, JUSTIN – Probation Violation
MONTA, RASHAUD – Assault 2nd
MORRIS, DARNELL – By Order of Court
PARKS, DONSACE – Theft of Property 3rd
RAND, CHRISTIE – Probation Revocation
ROGERS, CORDRIQUEZ – Probation Violation
SMITH, AUGUSTUS – Parole Violation
SULLIVAN, JOSEPH – Probaiton Violation
SWANNER, DENNIS – Auto Burglary
THOMAS JR, RAY – Robbery 1st
THOMAS, LEE – By Order of Court
VARNER, CHARLES – Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Act(Adult Sex Offender-Homelessness)
VAZQUEZ, MARICRUZ – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
WALKER JR, DWIGHT – On Loan from DOC
WARE, ROOSEVELT – Violation of Community Notification Act
WEBSTER, JUSTIN – On Loan from DOC
WHITTING, SAMUEL – Violation of Community Notification Act
WILSON, CHRISTOPHER – Probation Violation
WRIGHT, WAYNE – Fugitive from Justice
