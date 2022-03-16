Montgomery Police Investigate Shooting Near MPD Headquarters

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened near police headquarters downtown.

Police say at about 7:50 p.m. last night, they responded to a call in the 600 block of Madison Avenue where they found a man who had been shot.

Investigators say the shooting actually happened in the 300 block of North Ripley Street, which is near police headquarters which are at 320 North Ripley Street.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening.

Police have released no other information.