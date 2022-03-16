NEW CW SERIES: “WOULD I LIE TO YOU?”

by Janae Smith

Peabody Award-Winning Actor, Writer, Creator, Comedian, Author, Producer Aasif Mandvi Set To Host and Executive Produce New, Original Comedy Panel Show

Emmy Nominated Actor, Writer, Comedian Matt Walsh and Actor, Writer Sabrina Jalees Named As Team Captains To Lead their Panel of Celebrity Guests in Deciphering Fact from Fiction

Celebrity Guests Include Brooke Shields, Emmy Nominated Actor, Writer, Late Night Talk Show Host Amber Ruffin, Tony Award-Winning Actor and Singer Laura Benanti, Actor, Writer, Comedians Michael Ian Black, Andrea Martin, Julie Klausner, Jordan Klepper, Adam Pally, Chris Gethard, Dulcé Sloan, and Former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara

December 9, 2021 (Burbank, CA) ─ Actor, writer, comedian Aasif Mandvi (“Evil”) is set to host The CW’s new alternative series, WOULD I LIE TO YOU? where he also serves as an executive producer, the network announced today. Joining Mandvi are Emmy® nominated actor and comedian Matt Walsh (“Veep”) and actor and writer Sabrina Jalees ( “Canada’s Got Talent”) who have been named team captains, leading opposing pairs of celebrity guests who must determine who is sharing facts and who is full of fiction in each episode on the comedy panel series produced by Truly Original executive producers Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock, and “Evil” executive producers Robert and Michelle King.

Based on the original, hit British series of the same name, WOULD I LIE TO YOU? is a hilarious comedy panel show that elevates the “art of lying,” featuring lightning-quick team captains joined by a stellar cast of celebrity guests, including including Brooke Shields (“Jane the Virgin”), Emmy® nominated actor, writer and talk show host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), Tony Award-winning actor and singer Laura Benanti (“Gossip Girl”), actor, writer, comedians Michael Ian Black (“Wet Hot American Summer”), Andrea Martin (“Evil”), Julie Klausner (“Difficult People”), Jordan Klepper (“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”), Adam Pally (“Happy Endings”), Chris Gethard (“Space Force”), Dulcé Sloan (“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”), as well as former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara, who weave elaborate tales… that may or may not be the truth. Competing teams, one led by Walsh and the other by Jalees, then ask questions and watch body language to determine which are outrageous but true, and which are made-up stories.

“As a person of Indian descent, I couldn’t be happier to finally steal something from the British,” said Mandvi. “As a performer I couldn’t be happier to partner with Robert and Michelle King, Truly Original and the whole creative team to every week host a half hour of pure silliness and joy.”

Mandvi is a Peabody Award winning actor, writer, creator, comedian, author and producer. Mandvi is currently starring in two critically acclaimed television series, “Evil,” and U.K. series “This Way Up.” He is also widely known for his work as a correspondent on the multi-Emmy® Award winning “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” Additionally, he is currently shooting an untitled film from director Sammi Cohen with Megan Mullally. He also lends his voice to the character of Sahil on “Mira, Royal Detective” and hosts a podcast, “Lost at the Smithsonian.”

Matt Walsh is a two-time Emmy-nominated actor from the award-winning comedy series “Veep.” He is also one of the UCB 4, the founding members of the famed national improv-sketch comedy theatre Upright Citizens Brigade. UCB is based in Los Angeles and is the largest unaccredited university in the nation teaching improv performance and sketch writing technique.

Sabrina Jalees can most recently be seen as a judge on “Roast Battle Canada,” on her own quarter-hour comedy special, “The Comedy Lineup,” and in the series “Carol’s Second Act.” She has also appeared on “Search Party,” where she also served as a story editor. Additional appearances include “Transparent,” “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” “Last Comic Standing,” “Adam Devine’s House Party,” and “Best Week Ever.” Behind the camera, Jalees was a consulting producer on “Human Resources” and on animated series “Big Mouth,” where she also served as executive story editor. Jalees was a co-producer on the animated series “Harley Quinn,” as well as on the reboot of popular children’s series, “Fraggle Rock.” She was also an executive story editor on the popular series “The Mayor.”

Originally created by Banijay U.K. label Zeppotron, Banijay’s Emmy Award-winning Truly Original is producing the new, original WOULD I LIE TO YOU? series in association with King Size Productions, CBS Studios and Fat Mama Productions, with executive producers Glenda Hersh ( “Ink Master”), Steven Weinstock (“Deal or No Deal”), Robert King (“Evil”), Michelle King (“Evil”), Liz Glotzer (“Evil”), Aasif Mandvi (“Evil”), Michelle Schiefen (“Family Karma”) and Jim Biederman (“Join Or Die with Craig Ferguson”), who also serves as the showrunner of the series.

Catch the new series premiere on April 4 at 7:30pm on your local CW Montgomery!