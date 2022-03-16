Niagara Bottling to Create 50 Jobs in Opelika with New Production Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff



Beverage maker Niagara Bottling LLC plans to open a new production facility in Opelika that will create 50 jobs. The announcement was made by Gov. Kay Ivey.

The bottling plant, which is in the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park, represents a $112 million investment.

“Niagara Bottling’s decision to locate its new production facility in Opelika is a testament to Alabama’s strong business climate and the many advantages we can offer companies looking to energize their growth plans,” Ivey said.

Niagara Bottling, family owned and operated since 1963, operates bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. The company is based in Diamond Bar, California.

“We value the highly competitive and attractive combination of location, infrastructure, logistics and workforce in Opelika,” said Brian Hess, an executive vice president at Niagara Bottling.

Opelika officials welcomed Niagara Bottling’s investment plans.

“It is truly an honor when an industry chooses to invest in our community,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “We are glad to assist Niagara Bottling in their continued success.”