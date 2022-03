Parents React to 5 Finalists Being Considered for Superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools

by Kay McCabe

Out of the five finalists being considered for the superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools, just one is from Alabama and another has ties to the area.

We asked parents their thoughts on this, and if this will matter when choosing the next superintendent.

