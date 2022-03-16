Program Offers Fix for Sewer Problems in Lowndes Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Black Belt Unincorporated Wastewater Program is tackling the sanitation problem in Lowndes County — one house at a time.

The program — professionally installs a new septic system at a home — at no charge to the homeowner.

Representatives from the IWSH Foundation — Lixil Corporation — and the Alabama Department of Public Health — held a meeting to get the word out about the program — Wednesday afternoon at the courthouse in Hayneville.

“What I am finding out is that a person will get a neighbor to put in a system, that’s not licensed, and it’s not going to work. You need to work with licensed installers. You need to work with your local health department,” said Sherry Bradley.

The goal of the program is to provide new systems and plumbing repairs in 175 homes.

Anyone who wants to apply for the program — can go to bbuwp.org.