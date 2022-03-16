Scattered Showers and A Few Strong Storms Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast today as the upper low rotates across the state. A “marginal risk” for severe storms remains across South/Central Alabama, and this is due to the cold air aloft, which could allow for some storms to produce large hail later today. Highs today will be closer to 70°.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Tomorrow looks to be the best day of weather this week with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. We will be watching developments to our west as our next storm system gets its act together and will produce severe weather west of the state.

FRIDAY FRONT: A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms back to to Alabama Friday. Some strong thunderstorm are expected and the SPC has much of Alabama in the level 2 of 5 “slight risk” for severe storms. Some storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes are possible. This will occur during the day Friday.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Behind the front, a very nice weekend is ahead with sunny mild days and fair cool nights. Highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday, followed by low to mid 70s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry and pleasant, but showers and storms return Tuesday night and into Wednesday; and it looks like we will have to deal with some strong thunderstorms, and that does include the risk for some severe storms. Way too early to know the specifics on impacts and threats. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s next week.

Have a wondrous Wednesday!!!

Ryan