SLE Miracle Rodeo Surprises Tallapoosa Girls Ranch With a Special Donation

by Ja Nai Wright

The SLE held their annual Miracle rodeo earlier today at Garrett coliseum. The ‘mini’ rodeo showcased some of the fun events that will be seen this weekend at the annual SLE rodeo. There were also some changes this year to the more than twenty year tradition.

In years past the miracle rodeo would have a target audience from children’s miracle network, who they would also give donations to, this year they decided to honor foster and adoption families of the river region. The miracle rodeo had some extra help this year from the Tallapoosa county girls ranch who volunteered by greeting guests and providing them with take home items. The girls ranch was also given an unsuspected donation from the rodeo, a $6,400 donation.