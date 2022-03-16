Tuskegee Police Make Arrest in Fatal Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting.

Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan says 45-year-old James Macon is charged with murder. He is accused of shooting 42-year-old Ricky Simmons shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Yancey Circle. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Jordan says Macon was taken into custody near the crime scene. He is being held in the Macon County Detention Facility on a $200,000 bond.

The investigation is still open. If you have information to help, call Tuskegee police at (334) 439-7707 or the secret witness hotline at (334) 439-2536.