UPDATE: 11-Year-Old Child Killed in I-65 Pileup in Lowndes County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say an 11-year-old child was killed in a six-vehicle pileup on Interstate 65 in Lowndes County.

State troopers announced today that the child was killed in the crash, which happened Sunday afternoon. Seven others were hurt.

State troopers say a tractor-trailer truck driven by 65-year-old Ricky Gray of Milton, Florida, hit the car in which the child was riding. The crash knocked the car off of the roadway. The driver of the car and another passenger were taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment.

State troopers say the tractor-trailer truck hit two other cars. One of those cars then hit an SUV and another car.

None of the people involved are from our area. The child who was killed was from Tennessee.

A man who was injured had to be flown to Birmingham for treatment. Of the injured, one is a baby and another is four years old.

The crash happened near the 153 mile marker, approximately 10 miles east of Hayneville.

State troopers haven’t said what led to the crash.