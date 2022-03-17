Alabama tops Troy in opening round of WNIT

by Adam Solomon

TROY, Ala. – The University of Alabama women’s basketball team defeated the Sun Belt Conference Regular Season Champions Troy, 82-79, Thursday in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Round 1 in Trojan Arena in Troy, Ala. The Crimson Tide improved to 18-13 (6-10 Southeastern Conference), while the Trojans ended its season to 24-9 (13-2 SBC).

Four Crimson Tide starters scored in double digits, as Megan Abrams led the team with 24 points. While she went 6-of-17 from the field and 4-of-10 from long range, she shined at the line. The senior connected on all eight of her free throws in the game, with six of those coming in the fourth quarter. Abrams added four rebounds, three assists and two steals in all 40 minutes of action.

Jada Rice turned heads in the postseason pairing, scoring 15 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to log her second double-double of the season. Brittany Davis recorded 17 points, a career-high eight steals, seven rebounds and a career-high five assists, while JaMya Mingo-Young added 16 points and five rebounds.

Alabama allowed Troy to use its home court advantage to take control of the game early, as it jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first four minutes. The Trojans’ lead would last just 10 minutes though, as the Crimson Tide grabbed the steering wheel in the second quarter after 52.0 percent shooting in that period. Troy attempted to regain control down the stretch thanks to a 13-2 run in the final minutes, but Abrams knocked down a pair of free throws under 20 seconds to help Alabama remain on top until the end of regulation, 82-79.

News and Notes

Alabama is in its 48th season with an 809-627 (.563) all-time record.

The Crimson Tide is 18-13 (6-10 SEC) in 2021-22.

Kristy Curry is in her ninth season as the head coach of the Crimson Tide, holding a 151-131 record in her time at The Capstone.

Curry is in her 23rd season as a head coach in her career, holding a 460-280 mark all-time.

Alabama’s starting combination included guards Megan Abrams, Hannah Barber, JaMya Mingo-Young and Brittany Davis, and center Jada Rice.

Brittany Davis scored first for Alabama in the game.

Allie Craig Cruce was the first sub for the Crimson Tide.

Troy won the opening tip.

How It Happened

Troy led Alabama, 16-9, through the first six minutes and 57 seconds.

The Trojans’ drained seven of their 16 attempts to start the game (43.8 percent), while the Crimson Tide made just three of its 15 attempts in that time (20.0 percent).

All three of Alabama’s field goals to start the game were from the arc.

Out of the timeout, Troy managed to sink three straight free throws to stretch its lead, 19-9.

Alabama went on a 7-0 run to get within three points of Troy, 16-19.

During that run, Megan Abrams knocked down a pair of free throws, followed by a three-point field goal. It ended with a fastbreak layup by Brittany Davis.

Megan Abrams made a last second three-point field goal at the end of the first quarter.

Troy led Alabama at the end of the first quarter, 22-19, as the Trojans shot 36.4 percent from the field and the Crimson Tide shot 30.0 percent from the field.

The Tide made five of its 11 three-point field goals in the first 10 minutes.

Alabama tied the game for the first time, 24-24, with eight minutes in the second quarter, thanks to an assist by Brittany Davis and layup by Jada Rice.

The Crimson Tide would go on 8-0 run toward the end of the second quarter, helping themselves to a 10-point lead, 42-32, with one minute and 25 seconds in the half.

Alabama led Troy, 42-34, at halftime.

The Crimson Tide went from 30.0 percent shooting in the first quarter to 52.6 percent shooting in the second quarter (10-of-19).

JaMya Mingo-Young rallied eight points in that period.

Troy came out of the locker room with efficient shooting, making five of its 10 attempts in the first six minutes and 36 seconds of the third quarter, leading Alabama in scoring in that period by just one point, 12-11, at the break in action.

The Crimson Tide led the Trojans, 59-52, at the end of the third quarter, as Troy scored one more point than Alabama in that period.

Jada Rice had seven points in that period, including the first four points of the third quarter.

Both teams came out of the quarter break with .750 shooting or better, as the Crimson Tide went 3-of-4 and the Trojans went 3-of-3 in the first minute and 39 seconds of the fourth quarters.

Alabama led Troy, 68-60, at that time.

Troy went on a 13-2 run down the stretch, while Alabama made just one of its last 10 field goal attempts.

Alabama led Troy, 80-79, with 15 seconds on the clock.

It was Alabama’s ball.

Megan Abrams drew a foul and made both free throws, helping Alabama extend its lead, 82-79, with seven seconds on the clock.

Troy advanced the ball, then committed a turnover.

Up Next

Alabama will travel to New Orleans, La., to face Tulane in the WNIT Round 2 Monday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT.