Lottery Bill Heads to Full Alabama House of Representatives

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a lottery proposal as proponents try to get the issue before voters for the first time since 1999.

The House Tourism and Economic Development Committee on Thursday approved the proposed constitutional amendment and related enabling legislation. The bills now move to the full House of Representatives.

Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery. State voters in 1999 rejected a lottery proposed by then-Gov. Don Siegelman.

A separate proposal, that would allow a lottery and eight casinos with table games, has so far stalled in the Alabama Senate.

