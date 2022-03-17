New Park Coming to Northern Montgomery Area

by Carrington Cole

Montgomery residents have something to look forward to for the warmer months. Shady Street Park is being built in Northern Montgomery and it is the first park to be built in that area in decades.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed discussed the park and other developments that will be happening in the area. This includes a bike share program and a plan to connect the trail-heads throughout the city. Mayor Reed hopes that the plans to connect the trails will encourage residents to travel by bike or scooter instead of by motor vehicles.

The park will be used to transform the industrial area in Northern Montgomery into new green space for the surrounding community.

“The history of this neighborhood is important and this was certainly a once thriving black neighborhood for business and homeowners that has faced a level of dis-investment and under utilization in the recent decades,” stated Mayor Reed. “Now, we’re looking at ways to reinvest in neighborhoods like this around our entire city.”

The $100,000 project is part of the Montgomery Moving Forward initiative to make the city a more wonderful area to live in.