Splendid St. Patrick’s Day Weather; Strong to Severe Storms Return Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Today will be the best day of weather this week with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. We will be watching developments to our west as our next storm system gets its act together and will produce severe weather west of the state.

FRIDAY FRONT: A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms back to to Alabama Friday. Some strong thunderstorm are expected and the SPC has all of Alabama in a risk for severe storms, with the level 2 of 5 “slight risk” across southern portions of Alabama.

Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes are possible, especially across the southern half of the state.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Behind the front, a very nice weekend is ahead with sunny mild days and fair cool nights. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday, followed by low to mid 70s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry and pleasant, but showers and storms return Tuesday night and into Wednesday; and it looks like we will have to deal with some strong to severe thunderstorms. The SPC has the far western counties of the state in a severe weather risk in their “Day 6” outlook which runs through early Wednesday morning. It is simply too early to know the magnitude, placement, and timing of the event… just something to watch in coming days. The weather will be dry and pleasant Friday.

Have a Lucky Day!!!

Ryan