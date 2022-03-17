Sunshine, Rain-Free Thursday, Severe Storm Risk Friday

by Ben Lang

Fog was dense early Thursday morning. However, it mixed out during the 10AM hour. That left central and south Alabama with an abundance of sunshine. Some clouds mix with sunshine for the rest of the day. However, Thursday remains rain-free for a change. Temperatures surge into the mid and upper 70s during the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 50s Thursday night, with increasing clouds late.

The brief break from clouds, rain, and storms Thursday quickly ends Friday. Storms arrive in west Alabama by sunrise. Some storms could be severe Friday. Initially, morning storms in west Alabama pose a damaging wind and large hail risk. Storms cross I-65 into east Alabama around midday. By that time, they may be capable of spawning a few tornadoes. More storms may develop during the afternoon, and some of those may become severe.

A cold front pushes through Alabama Friday night. Rain and storms come to a close Friday evening. Friday night lows fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. The weekend ahead features sunshine and some clouds but no rain. Saturday looks partly cloudy with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday night lows fall into the low 40s. Sunday looks mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

The start of next week looks rain-free and warmer with highs in the upper 70s Monday. Another storm system approaches Alabama next Tuesday, and arrives in our area by next Wednesday. That system could be capable of producing severe storms too. However, it is a long way away and plenty can and will change between now and then. We will keep an eye on it, and update you with the latest information as forecast certainty increases and details become clearer.