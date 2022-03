by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Wetumpka teenager has been killed in a pickup truck crash.

State troopers say the 16-year-old was driving on Old Salem Road, about 10 miles south of Wetumpka, at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. They say the truck left the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers have released no other information about the crash.