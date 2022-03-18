3 Degree Guarantee: Montgomery Humane Society Gets $1,050 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s time to give away another “3 Degree Guarantee” check to a local charity!

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the Montgomery Humane Society.

We are presenting $1,050, which is what we raised in February for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.

The Montgomery Humane Society says the money will be a blessing.

“It means so much. It means saving so many lives. This money can be used for spaying and neutering, so it’ll decrease the population. We are so grateful and so thankful that you guys are doing this,” Lea Turbert with the Montgomery Humane Society said.

“This is one of my personal favorite organizations. I’ve had some personal experience with them. I just really love the idea of a kid, a daughter or son, going to pick up their forever puppy, just the happiness and smile on their face. It makes me feel good to be able to help” Bill Talbot, Operations Manager at AirNow Home Services, said.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money grows during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.