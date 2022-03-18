Active Severe Weather Day Friday

by Riley Blackwell

ACTIVE FRIDAY AHEAD: So far, a large cluster of thunderstorms is making its way through parts of LA, TX, and MS. It has been a very heavy rain maker in these states so far, but a different story is shaping up for us.

Basically our entire viewing area is under an Enhanced 3/5 risk for severe storms today. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, and the POTENTIAL for long-tracked tornadoes. The morning round will be entering the state around 6 AM, and will be exiting the area by noon. This line could also contain tornadoes, but the main tornado threat is maximized in the afternoon.

HOWEVER, the afternoon threat is very dependent on the morning threat’s severity and timing. If the line slows down and the atmosphere cannot recover by the afternoon, the afternoon threat will stay minimal.

LOOK AHEAD: Once we make it through this active weather day, the weekend is looking great! Temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s and a lot of sunshine can be expected. Another severe threat is possible Tuesday/Wednesday, but we will get through Friday first!