Bill to Ban “Divisive Concepts” from Being Taught in Schools Heads to Alabama Senate

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama lawmakers have advanced a bill to ban a list of “divisive concepts” from being taught in schools.

The legislation is part of a conservative effort to limit how race is taught in classrooms. Black lawmakers called the bill an effort to whitewash the nation’s history.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday approved the bill on a 65-32 vote that largely fell along along party lines.

The measure now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Some expressed concern that teachers might avoid certain topics for fear of running afoul of any new law.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)