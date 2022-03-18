“Divisive Concepts” A Closer Look at Alabama’s Critical Race Theory Bill

by Alabama News Network Staff

HB 312 “The Students First Act” can be viewed here.

A bill that bans the teaching of what Republican lawmakers call divisive concepts was passed in the House of Representatives on Thursday.

The Students First Act is similar to critical race theory bills passed in other Republican lead states.

The bill bans certain concepts on race, sex , or religion from being taught in K-12 public schools.

Twelve concepts are listed as divisive concepts in the legislation, which can be viewed here.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon and more than a half dozen Republican lawmakers either voted no, abstained, or didn’t vote on the bill.

Democrats and Minorities are concerned that the bill is attempt to rewrite, erase, and censor history.

Supporters of the bill say it creates a safe place for children to learn, where they won’t be taught concepts they “can’t understand.”