Millbrook Police Search for Man Suspected of Stealing Thousands Worth Of Groceries from Walmart

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook are searching for a man who they say is wanted for theft property 2nd Degree. The crime happened Tuesday, February 15, at the Walmart on Kelley Boulevard in Millbrook.

The suspect, Marcus Coleman allegedly entered a retail store with an unknown female accomplice, once both were inside, they separated. The unknown female proceeded to the grocers’ isles placing food items into a cart.

Police say Coleman waited while the female accomplice continued to hide merchandise in her cart. Both subjects jumped into a white 2001 Chevy Suburban 1500 that was driven by Coleman.

The suspects fled the store with $1,767.00 worth of

merchandise, according to police. Coleman’s last listed address is in the Birmingham area.

Millbrook Police ask that if you have any information on the whereabouts of Marcus Coleman that you contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).